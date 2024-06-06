Neighborhood help
Police increase forces for the approaching European Football Championships
43 police officers and 16 service dogs are now reinforcing the police force in Germany - Interior Minister Gerhard Karner wants peace and quiet at the sports festival. The first contact with the fans will take place on June 12 during the final training session of the red-white-red team in Berlin.
Germany is gearing up for a veritable onslaught of visitors, as the European Football Championship in its neighboring country is set to be a sports festival of superlatives. To ensure that terrorists, hooligans and other "dangerous elements" have no chance of attacking, the security package is also tightly packed. Foreign forces, including from Austria, are also being deployed as reinforcements.
43 police officers and 16 service dogs have now been sent to the major event by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) and Federal Police Chief Michael Takàcs. Incidentally, the contingent of uniformed officers will be led by Lieutenant Colonel Kathrin Horn from Carinthia, who herself used to play in the Bundesliga.
Experience from Euro 2008 plays a key role
The reputation and experience of hosting the European Football Championship in 2008 will also give our authorities a key role in the security police preparations.
Karner proudly emphasized at the farewell: "I am looking forward to the upcoming soccer event, but above all I wish our police team all the best for the tasks that await them in the coming weeks."
The first contact with the fans will take place on June 12 during the red-white-red team's final training session in Berlin. The so-called spotters are certainly motivated to the tips of their toes.
