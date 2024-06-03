Pedestrian rammed into
87-year-old driver identified after hit-and-run accident
She thought it was just a rockfall, was the justification given by an 87-year-old female driver who has now been identified by the police as the driver who fled the accident. She is said to have rammed into a pedestrian (54) in Eggelsberg on Sunday.
The accident happened at around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday in the municipality of Eggelsberg. A couple (54 and 63) were walking along the L1036 coming from Aich in the direction of Eggelsberg. The 54-year-old was walking about ten meters behind her husband on the left-hand side of the road.
A blue Peugeot came towards the couple from Eggelsberg, drove just past the 63-year-old and then hit the 54-year-old with its right wing mirror. The unknown driver continued his journey at unhindered speed without looking after the injured woman.
Parts of the mirror were left behind at the scene of the accident. Other drivers stopped and took care of the injured woman, who was then treated at Braunau Hospital.
The police searched intensively for the hit-and-run driver of the blue Peugeot and were finally able to track down an 87-year-old woman on Monday. She stated that she had not noticed anything about the collision with the 54-year-old woman. She thought it was just a stone chip. Her mirror had also been loose beforehand.
