“The biggest mistake in Bayern’s club history”

Matthäus is convinced that it was wrong to let such a valuable player go so easily. "From FC Bayern's point of view, it was the biggest mistake in the club's history to let Toni Kroos go simply out of emotion and vanity," the 63-year-old told the German newspaper Bild. The club had acted irrationally - similar to David Alaba, who followed Kroos to Madrid in 2021 for similar reasons. "The case will hurt those responsible for many years to come."