Smoke in Graz-Gösting: farm building on fire

At around 4.45 p.m., the Graz professional fire department was deployed to Judendorfer Straße. At the scene, the firefighters found an abandoned farm building whose roof truss and an attached wooden storage area were fully engulfed in flames. "Due to the structural condition of the building and the additional damage caused by the fire, there was an acute risk of collapse - the fire had to be fought exclusively from the outside," reports the professional fire department.