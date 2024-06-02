Monday, June 3
The “Saddle Festival” takes place in Graz on World Bicycle Day
World Bicycle Day on June 3rd will be celebrated in the Styrian capital with the "Sattelfest". A colorful program with hands-on stations, information and fun awaits at Mariahilferplatz in Graz. The "Krone" is also taking part.
In 1998, the United Nations designated June 3rd as World Bicycle Day. Since then, the benefits of cycling for the environment and health have been highlighted all over the world on this day.
"In Styria, we are also committed to strengthening cycling," says Deputy Governor Anton Lang, who is responsible for transport. "Our cycling strategy has already achieved impressive successes and we want to continue to promote sustainable and diverse mobility in which the bicycle plays a central role," he explains.
"Saddle festival" on Mariahilferplatz
All of this is reason enough to celebrate a big festival on Mariahilferplatz in Graz on World Bicycle Day. It starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. with information, service and fun on offer at many stations.
Program on the main stage
- 11 a.m.: Welcome by presenter Oliver Zeisberger and presentation of the day's program
- 1 p.m.: Official opening
- 12pm - 4pm: Presentation of the participants and projects
- 5-7 p.m.: Live music by "Side Step"
- 7 p.m.: Raffle scavenger hunt
- 7.15-8 p.m.: Closing with live music
For example, there will be a "mobile workshop" where you can complete free safety checks. There is also a station where you can test e-bikes and cargo bikes. A small exhibition also provides information about the history of the bicycle - the Puch Museum also has some old bikes on display. There is also information about the current expansion of the cycle network and about subsidies for companies.
"Krone" is also part of the party
And, of course, there will also be plenty of fun: There will be music, an action course for children and a quiz where you can prove your bike knowledge. Exciting prizes await. The "Krone" will also be on site to present the "Radkrone" and invite you to take part in a competition.
