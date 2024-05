Anniversary: Bitter defeat followed broken ribs

Despite leading 3:2 at the break, Stella really went down in the derby against Liberta in the second period, losing 5:12! The home side scored nine times in the space of 14 minutes. "Unfortunately, I was missing six team players, which was clear to see, but of course that's no excuse. We replaced our goalkeeper with an extra player in possession and made blatant mistakes at the back," said coach Aleks Ristovski.