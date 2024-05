Joining forces: Rare organ saved!

The "Organ Challenge" was launched in February. The aim was to find 400 people or families to donate 100 euros each in order to reach the sum of 40,000 euros. The response was overwhelming: instead of the targeted 400 supporters, 430 people ultimately took part. Pastor Pawel Marniak was delighted: "Everyone helped together. The parish community, district politicians, music lovers and many who used to be active in the parish themselves - thank you very much! I am over the moon."