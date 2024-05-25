The “Flüsterzweieck” says a loud farewell

"You have to know when it's time to go", say Antonia Stabinger and Ulrike Haidacher at the meeting with the "Krone". The two girls from Graz have known each other since their school days: "We both had the dream of doing something with art - and after constantly getting on our friends' nerves with wordplay and imitations, we thought: why not try cabaret?" At the Kleinkunstvogel in Graz, the duo won the jury prize at the first attempt - and with it came the commitment to put on a full-length program.