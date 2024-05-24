Vorteilswelt
Find in the Negev desert

1500 years old: Church with pilgrims’ greetings uncovered

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 11:59

During excavations in the Negev Desert, Israeli archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a 1,500-year-old church on whose walls pilgrims probably once immortalized themselves with drawings and greetings.

comment0 Kommentare

On parts of the remains of the wall, the researchers found drawings of contemporary ships that could have been made by Christian pilgrims, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) reported on its Facebook account.

According to the report, these are depictions of ships that were carved into the stone by different people. The level of detail shows the artists' familiarity with maritime life, archaeologist Deborah Cvikel is quoted as saying by Kathpress.

According to the researchers, the drawings are a "greeting from Christian pilgrims who arrived by ship in the port of Gaza" and continued their journey to the holy sites in Jerusalem, Bethlehem or the Sinai.

Church located on old Roman road
The excavation site, which according to researchers is located about a day's walk from the ancient port of Gaza on the old Roman road to Beersheba, opens "a window into the world of Christian pilgrims who visited the Holy Land 1500 years ago", explained IAA Director Eli Escusido.

krone.at
krone.at
