Matthew too
Now Germans are “dreaming” of Zidane again after all
Is Zinedine Zidane coming after all? Germany seems to be dreaming of the superstar as Bayern's new coach after all. Also and explicitly Lothar Matthäus.
"I still have the dream of Zinedine Zidane." In his role as a Sky expert, Lothar Matthäus almost mutated into a little boy writing a letter to the Christ Child. "A world star in soccer, like Xabi Alonso. When he stands in front of a team, with the successes, with the charisma, with the personality, such a coach can Bayern Munich," Matthäus continued on "Sky 90" on Saturday evening.
"The best for last"
Will it remain a pious wish? Or is there substance? Possibly quite. At the very least, a brand-new statement from Bayern sporting director Max Eberl leaves room for interpretation. When asked who would be the new head coach, he replied, also on Sky: "The best comes at the end."
Does that mean that de facet will be the (!) best? And who else besides Zidane should that be now that Alonso, Nagelsmann, Rangnick, Glasner, Schmidt and, most recently, Tuchel and de Zerbi have all said no?
Not an Italian
And something else plays discreetly into the cards of the thesis that it will now be Zidane. The new Bayern head coach will not be Italian, said Eberl. So not de Zerbi, of course, and also not Massimiliano Allegri, six-time Italian champion as coach, but also unemployed cup winner since the weekend: he won the cup with Juve, but was fired after a freak-out.
So it's supposed to be the best and it definitely won't be an Italian? Big names have all said no so far. Could actually smell like Zinedine Zidane ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.