Matthew too

Now Germans are “dreaming” of Zidane again after all

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 09:01

Is Zinedine Zidane coming after all? Germany seems to be dreaming of the superstar as Bayern's new coach after all. Also and explicitly Lothar Matthäus.

"I still have the dream of Zinedine Zidane." In his role as a Sky expert, Lothar Matthäus almost mutated into a little boy writing a letter to the Christ Child. "A world star in soccer, like Xabi Alonso. When he stands in front of a team, with the successes, with the charisma, with the personality, such a coach can Bayern Munich," Matthäus continued on "Sky 90" on Saturday evening.

"The best for last"
Will it remain a pious wish? Or is there substance? Possibly quite. At the very least, a brand-new statement from Bayern sporting director Max Eberl leaves room for interpretation. When asked who would be the new head coach, he replied, also on Sky: "The best comes at the end."

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Does that mean that de facet will be the (!) best? And who else besides Zidane should that be now that Alonso, Nagelsmann, Rangnick, Glasner, Schmidt and, most recently, Tuchel and de Zerbi have all said no?

Not an Italian
And something else plays discreetly into the cards of the thesis that it will now be Zidane. The new Bayern head coach will not be Italian, said Eberl. So not de Zerbi, of course, and also not Massimiliano Allegri, six-time Italian champion as coach, but also unemployed cup winner since the weekend: he won the cup with Juve, but was fired after a freak-out.

(Bild: AFP/APA/Isabella BONOTTO)
(Bild: AFP/APA/Isabella BONOTTO)
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

So it's supposed to be the best and it definitely won't be an Italian? Big names have all said no so far. Could actually smell like Zinedine Zidane ...

