Now Germans are “dreaming” of Zidane again after all

Not an Italian

And something else plays discreetly into the cards of the thesis that it will now be Zidane. The new Bayern head coach will not be Italian, said Eberl. So not de Zerbi, of course, and also not Massimiliano Allegri, six-time Italian champion as coach, but also unemployed cup winner since the weekend: he won the cup with Juve, but was fired after a freak-out.