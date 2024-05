Another sprint victory for Milan at the Giro d’Italia

After his successes on the 4th and 11th stage, the professional cyclist from Team Lidl-Trek was also unbeatable in the sprint on the 13th stage over 179 km from Riccione to Cento. Supported by his helpers, Milan prevailed in the bunch sprint, as he did last Wednesday, and with just over a week to go to the end of the tour, he is as good as certain of the points jersey for the best sprinter.