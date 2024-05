Why the price of gold could double again

In fact, the development of the gold price is impressive: a year ago it was under 2,000 dollars per tonne, now it is already around 2,400 - an all-time high. The experts at Liechtenstein-based asset manager Incrementum AG believe that the upward trend will continue. The "Krone" analyzes the reasons for this and what prices are possible by when.

According to chart analysis, the gold price has "broken out"

According to fund managers Ronald-Peter Stöferle and Mark Valek from Incrementum AG, the gold price has also "broken out" in terms of chart analysis, i.e. it has surpassed many price barriers and can therefore continue to climb unchecked. Since the beginning of the year, there have been gains of around 13% in US dollars, 17% in euros and 26% in Japanese yen. "The gold price has performed remarkably over the past twelve months, but especially in spring 2024," says Stöferle.