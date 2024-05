Number of naturalizations has almost doubled

Specifically, according to figures from Statistics Austria, 5377 people were granted Austrian citizenship in the first three months of 2024 - around 63% more than in the same quarter of the previous year. This is mainly due to naturalizations of people persecuted by the Nazi regime and their descendants, who mainly live abroad. For some years now, descendants of victims of National Socialism have been able to apply for dual citizenship - this option has led to an increase in the number of naturalizations.