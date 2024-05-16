Alpine Alpenglow Hy4: The alpenglow failed to materialize

Simply did not start

The futuristic-looking sports car was actually supposed to do a few test laps in front of around 90,000 spectators before the six-hour WEC race on the second weekend in May in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. But nothing came of it. The car's electronics refused to work and the Alpenglow Hy4 failed to start even after several attempts, which can happen with a prototype. The concept study had already completed 700 test kilometers without any problems. Sometimes the devil is in the detail.