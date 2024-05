KAC grabs the best U22 scorer in the league

Strong stats for his age

No U22 player in the league has achieved his 38 scoring points in the past season for eleven years. "He played in an offensive scoring line in Innsbruck and has already proven his qualities in attack. We want him to mature into a complete ice hockey player with us," says General Manager Oliver Pilloni. Peeters is also looking forward to the new task: "I'm already looking forward to playing in the packed Klagenfurt arena."