How a pastor introduces his friend David Alaba

Faith helped David a lot after he tore his cruciate ligament in December. Kohler says: "Of course he was very disappointed and depressed. It was difficult for him to accept how long it would be before he could return to the pitch. But David never asked why and never doubted God. I visited him in Innsbruck shortly before the operation. We prayed together for the biggest challenge of his life so far. But the whole time he had faith that something good would come of it, that even better times would come than before."