Swiss NHL pro honest: “It was hard to say goodbye”

Emotions in his parents' home country

"My grandmother picked me up from the airport. I don't see her often since we live in the USA. That also gave me energy. It's special for me here. Everything gave me energy and adrenaline," Fiala finally gave free rein to his emotions. He is also reassured that he knows his loved ones are in good hands in Los Angeles: "My daughter is in good hands with my wife, whose mother is also still with her."