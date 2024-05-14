New dad
Swiss NHL pro honest: “It was hard to say goodbye”
Kevin Fiala led Switzerland to victory against hosts the Czech Republic at the Ice Hockey World Championship on Monday with a brilliant performance (2:1 after a penalty shoot-out). The NHL professional had only just landed in Prague, having previously been in Los Angeles. It was there that his wife Jessica gave birth to their daughter Masie-Mae a few days ago. It was therefore difficult for the 27-year-old to say goodbye.
"My wife and I had already discussed what we would do after the birth. Saying goodbye was still very difficult," said a visibly emotional Kevin Fiala after his Switzerland's victory over the Czech Republic. The NHL pro had celebrated a fantastic start to his World Championship debut with a goal and a converted penalty.
The game against the hosts was doubly emotional for him. In addition to the sad farewell to his family, the two countries with which Fiala has a family connection also faced each other. While he is chasing the title for Switzerland, his parents are from the Czech Republic. This was another reason why he wanted to be there for this match.
Emotions in his parents' home country
"My grandmother picked me up from the airport. I don't see her often since we live in the USA. That also gave me energy. It's special for me here. Everything gave me energy and adrenaline," Fiala finally gave free rein to his emotions. He is also reassured that he knows his loved ones are in good hands in Los Angeles: "My daughter is in good hands with my wife, whose mother is also still with her."
He clearly felt the strain of traveling after the game. That's why rest is on the agenda for him on Tuesday. The Swiss will continue on Wednesday with a game against Great Britain. The Los Angeles Kings player was not yet in action against Austria, who brought their big ice hockey neighbors from Switzerland to the brink of defeat.
