Minors supplied with cannabis for years

The three young lads must once have been best friends. Yesterday it seemed as if one of them had to leave the circle. He denied until the end that he had anything to do with the sale of drugs and their distribution to minors - although this is said to have happened in his apartment. This third defendant (25) is also under investigation for theft in Styria ("I don't know anything about that"), his trial was adjourned. So we report on the actions of the other two, who pleaded guilty at Eisenstadt Regional Court.