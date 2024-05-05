“We’ve been waiting six years for rezoning”

"Before we bought the plot, we naturally checked with the Villach municipal authorities to see whether everything could be rezoned without any problems. We also submitted all the expert reports - and they were all positive. Nevertheless, the file was put aside by the magistrate," says Gritznig and adds: "Suddenly we were told that we'd better sell the property because it looked bad. I then got in touch with the state of Carinthia and they arranged for something to be done."