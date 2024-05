Automatically memorized draft

The brothers have always been passionate about pop and folk music. "We both started learning the Styrian harmonica at the age of six. Gradually, we started playing more often at birthday parties, etc. - that's how it all started," says Georg, who is now 25 years old. In 2015, he and his younger brother Peter (23) gave their first performance as "Die jungen Waldensteiner". The name was quickly decided. The siblings come from the Waldviertel municipality of Waldenstein in the district of Gmünd.