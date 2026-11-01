6-0 Win in Linz: “That’ll teach Vienna a lesson!”

Blau-Weiß and Vienna went into the second-division showdown tied on points. The Linz team headed home from Vienna with a three-point lead. But the 6–0 win over the Döbling team is actually worth more than just a fourth point—especially since the “Steel City” team has now effectively won the head-to-head matchup after just the first meeting of the season and will be ranked higher in the event of a tie in points. All in all, the rout feels like much more for the league leaders: