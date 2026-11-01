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Blue-White After the Hit

6-0 Win in Linz: “That’ll teach Vienna a lesson!”

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01.11.2026 22:07
The 6-0 win at Vienna was more than just a victory for Blau-Weiß.
The 6-0 win at Vienna was more than just a victory for Blau-Weiß.(Bild: Bernd Speta)
Porträt von Oliver Gaisbauer
Porträt von Christian Mayerhofer
Von Oliver Gaisbauer und Christian Mayerhofer

On paper, Blau-Weiß earned three points after their victory over Vienna. But the 6-0 rout in the second-division showdown at the Hohe Warte was, in reality, worth more than just a fourth point—it meant much more from a psychological standpoint.

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Blau-Weiß and Vienna went into the second-division showdown tied on points. The Linz team headed home from Vienna with a three-point lead. But the 6–0 win over the Döbling team is actually worth more than just a fourth point—especially since the “Steel City” team has now effectively won the head-to-head matchup after just the first meeting of the season and will be ranked higher in the event of a tie in points. All in all, the rout feels like much more for the league leaders:

Blau-Weiß (Tsarenko, left) won 6–0 at the Hohe Warte.
Blau-Weiß (Tsarenko, left) won 6–0 at the Hohe Warte.(Bild: GEPA)

Köllner: “We were mentally fierce out there”
“We were mentally tough out there! The fact that Vienna gave us so much space while down a man was extraordinary—normally, teams shut us down. In any case, this game gives us a real boost,” beamed coach Michael Köllner.

Pumping his fists after the 6–0 victory: Blau-Weiß coach Michael Köllner.
Pumping his fists after the 6–0 victory: Blau-Weiß coach Michael Köllner.(Bild: GEPA)

 Vucic: “Gives us a massive boost”
“It gives us a massive boost,” said hat-trick hero Romeo Vucic, who also knows that the home team from Linz will head into away games with confidence after their 1-0 win at Austria Salzburg and now the 6-0 victory in Vienna.

Goalie Giuliani kept a clean sheet against his former club, while Vucic scored three times up ...
Goalie Giuliani kept a clean sheet against his former club, while Vucic scored three times up front.(Bild: GEPA)

 “A statement that really hits home”
“Only eleven rounds have been played, but that’s a statement that really counts! There’s a good chance this will have an impact on Vienna. It makes a difference whether you lose 0–2 after a hard fight or whether you get completely dismantled,” said sporting director Schößwendter, whose team celebrated defending their top spot in the standings with over 1,000 traveling fans.

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I think we’re the best team. If we assess ourselves correctly and maintain our momentum, intensity, and consistency, the only ones who can beat us are ourselves.

BW-Linz-Sportchef Christoph Schößwendter

“Maintain our intensity”
While Döbling faces the currently strong Young Violets on Friday, Blau-Weiß—having won all five of its home games so far this season—will host FAC at Donaupark on Saturday. Schößwendter: “I think we’re the best team. If we assess ourselves correctly and maintain our momentum, intensity, and consistency, the only team that can beat us is ourselves!”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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