Blue-White After the Hit
6-0 Win in Linz: “That’ll teach Vienna a lesson!”
On paper, Blau-Weiß earned three points after their victory over Vienna. But the 6-0 rout in the second-division showdown at the Hohe Warte was, in reality, worth more than just a fourth point—it meant much more from a psychological standpoint.
Blau-Weiß and Vienna went into the second-division showdown tied on points. The Linz team headed home from Vienna with a three-point lead. But the 6–0 win over the Döbling team is actually worth more than just a fourth point—especially since the “Steel City” team has now effectively won the head-to-head matchup after just the first meeting of the season and will be ranked higher in the event of a tie in points. All in all, the rout feels like much more for the league leaders:
Köllner: “We were mentally fierce out there”
“We were mentally tough out there! The fact that Vienna gave us so much space while down a man was extraordinary—normally, teams shut us down. In any case, this game gives us a real boost,” beamed coach Michael Köllner.
Vucic: “Gives us a massive boost”
“It gives us a massive boost,” said hat-trick hero Romeo Vucic, who also knows that the home team from Linz will head into away games with confidence after their 1-0 win at Austria Salzburg and now the 6-0 victory in Vienna.
“A statement that really hits home”
“Only eleven rounds have been played, but that’s a statement that really counts! There’s a good chance this will have an impact on Vienna. It makes a difference whether you lose 0–2 after a hard fight or whether you get completely dismantled,” said sporting director Schößwendter, whose team celebrated defending their top spot in the standings with over 1,000 traveling fans.
I think we’re the best team. If we assess ourselves correctly and maintain our momentum, intensity, and consistency, the only ones who can beat us are ourselves.
BW-Linz-Sportchef Christoph Schößwendter
“Maintain our intensity”
While Döbling faces the currently strong Young Violets on Friday, Blau-Weiß—having won all five of its home games so far this season—will host FAC at Donaupark on Saturday. Schößwendter: “I think we’re the best team. If we assess ourselves correctly and maintain our momentum, intensity, and consistency, the only team that can beat us is ourselves!”
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