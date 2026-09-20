What’s Next for Emporia After the Sale

Cell Phone Storage Five Times More Expensive Due to AI Boom

Emporia is considered the inventor of the senior-friendly cell phone. In 2015, the Linz-based company launched the first smartphone for older adults, featuring special, easy-to-use controls. Emporia most recently generated around 30 million euros in revenue with 100 employees. But the past few years have been challenging: Retail stores were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our target audience, however, wants to go to the store and receive assistance there,” says Pupeter. “It took some time for us to adapt our sales structures.”