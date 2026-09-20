Interview with the Former CEO
What’s Next for Emporia After the Sale
Emporia, the Linz-based manufacturer of cell phones for seniors, has been owned by the Norwegian company Xplora since this spring. Former CEO Eveline Pupeter talks to the “Krone” about the reasons behind the sale—and her personal future.
It’s a whole new chapter for Emporia: 35 years after its founding, the Linz-based manufacturer of cell phones for seniors was sold to the Norwegian company Xplora this spring. Eveline Pupeter most recently led Emporia as CEO and sole owner—in the “Krone,” she now explains: “From my perspective, it was time to secure Emporia’s future for the long term. There’s a lot of growth potential in the senior market and digitalization”—and that can now be realized through the publicly traded Norwegian company.
Cell Phone Storage Five Times More Expensive Due to AI Boom
Emporia is considered the inventor of the senior-friendly cell phone. In 2015, the Linz-based company launched the first smartphone for older adults, featuring special, easy-to-use controls. Emporia most recently generated around 30 million euros in revenue with 100 employees. But the past few years have been challenging: Retail stores were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our target audience, however, wants to go to the store and receive assistance there,” says Pupeter. “It took some time for us to adapt our sales structures.”
Xplora
At the end of May, the Norwegian company Xplora acquired the Linz-based cell phone manufacturer Emporia; the parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The publicly traded Norwegian company has previously focused on smartphones and smartwatches for children. Its portfolio also includes a cell phone that allows children to make calls but not access the internet. Xplora most recently generated approximately 170 million euros in revenue.
And in the very recent past, the Linz-based company has been struggling with a shortage of chips for cell phone memory. “The AI companies have bought up all the memory chips. As a result, prices have increased fivefold. We didn’t pass this on to customers; instead, we absorbed the cost,” says Pupeter.
Despite the sale to the Norwegians, the Linz location and jobs are to remain in place. Emporia is the market leader in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany, according to Pupeter—“it would be unwise not to maintain a strong presence there. You have to be close to your customers in this target group.”
Eveline Pupeter in “Active Retirement”
Eveline Pupeter herself has since stepped down from Emporia. But the 65-year-old isn’t getting bored: “I own a country inn near Wels. I’m also an athlete, hold public office, and regularly volunteer with various refugee projects.” Pupeter also plans to devote herself to the advancement of women and to continue helping older people navigate digital technology: “Sixty percent of Austrians have trouble using the IT services provided by the government. That’s something we need to work on.”
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