Police are investigating
Parrots and Their Eggs Simply Abandoned in the Woods
A cyclist was quite surprised when she discovered several parrots in a wooded area in Schlatt. She alerted animal welfare activists, who have been trying to capture the birds ever since. Three have already been rescued; five are still missing. There is reportedly already a lead on the owner—the police are investigating.
According to Birdlife, around 450 bird species have been recorded in Austria as of 2023. Parrots are clearly not among them, yet several of these exotic birds turned up on Thursday in a wooded area in Schlatt—though not of their own accord; they were likely abandoned there. A cyclist noticed the birds and alerted Tierengel Austria Animal Rescue.
More Birds on the Loose
“We’ve been able to rescue three birds so far. We also found a box hanging from a tree containing several eggs,” says an animal welfare activist. He estimates that five birds are still on the loose in the area. These birds are not suited for life in the wild in our latitudes. “For now, they might still find a few grains and fruits, but when it gets colder, it will become dangerous.”
Incident Reported
On Saturday, members of the organization were back in the woods searching for the missing birds. There may already be an initial suspicion as to who might have abandoned the birds. In any case, the incident was reported to the police, and the investigation is ongoing. “Anyone who can no longer keep or care for their animals must seek help,” the animal welfare activists urge.
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