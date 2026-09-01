Everything Must Be Fresh: Demand for Refrigeration Is on the Rise

Hauser, a specialist in refrigeration equipment and technology—the company produces, for example, freezer systems for supermarkets—has invested approximately 2.7 million euros in its new facility in the Dornach district of Linz. On Tuesday, the 1,700-square-meter facility, which provides a total of 68 jobs, was officially opened. “We’re from Linz,” says Managing Director Thomas Loibl, explaining why the company chose Upper Austria’s capital as the site for its new location. “Plus, the location is very close to the highway.” This is crucial for the company, as service technicians will now set out from here on calls throughout Austria to repair malfunctioning refrigeration systems on site.