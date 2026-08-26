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The good-luck charm stays!

Kühbauer jokes: “My wife is already worried”

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26.08.2026 09:51
The suit stays: Didi Kühbauer has a new lucky charm.
The suit stays: Didi Kühbauer has a new lucky charm.(Bild: GEPA)
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Von krone Sport

Didi Kühbauer and his new lucky charm! After LASK’s sensational advance to the group stage of the Champions League, the championship-winning coach has no plans to take off his suit anytime soon. He plans to wear the unusual outfit again for the team’s upcoming matches in Europe’s premier club competition. “I look good—that’s for sure. I’m that confident. My wife’s already a little scared,” joked the 55-year-old.

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Usually, Kühbauer is seen on the sidelines wearing casual athletic wear. But for the Champions League qualifier, the 55-year-old pulled the suit out of the closet—and it apparently brought the Linz team a good dose of luck. Even before the decisive match against Celtic, Kühbauer had announced: “I’m no better or worse in a suit. But I’ll be running around in a suit tomorrow, too. If it helps, I’ll wear it for the rest of my life.”

Miracle of Linz
And it actually helped! After a 0-3 loss in the first leg in Glasgow, LASK also fell behind 0-1 in the second leg in front of a sold-out crowd in Linz. Overall, LASK was already trailing 0-4. What followed was the Miracle of Linz: LASK staged a sensational comeback, forced extra time, and ultimately prevailed 5-1. This secured their spot in the Champions League group stage. For Kühbauer, one thing is certain: he’s keeping the suit.

“My wife’s already a little scared”
The Burgenlandnativemade it clear with his usual wit that he’s quite pleased with his new look. “I couldn’t care less about the suit—it’s about as important to me as that famous wheel in China. I look good, that’s for sure. I’m that confident. My wife’s already a little scared anyway.”

Didi Kühbauer
Didi Kühbauer(Bild: GEPA)

However, he immediately put his wife’s mind at ease. “I’m super happy with my wife. Don’t worry, I’ll keep wearing the suit. And I’ll still have my wife for the next 10 or 15 years, if I’m still alive.”

So Kühbauer is likely to be standing on the sidelines in his fine suit again during the upcoming Champions League matches. After all, as long as the suit can handle such soccer miracles, there’s little reason to change outfits.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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