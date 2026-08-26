Kühbauer jokes: “My wife is already worried”

Usually, Kühbauer is seen on the sidelines wearing casual athletic wear. But for the Champions League qualifier, the 55-year-old pulled the suit out of the closet—and it apparently brought the Linz team a good dose of luck. Even before the decisive match against Celtic, Kühbauer had announced: “I’m no better or worse in a suit. But I’ll be running around in a suit tomorrow, too. If it helps, I’ll wear it for the rest of my life.”