“It breaks my heart”: Baby James is gone

Youth Welfare officials at the door

Until, as reported, Monday. Shortly before noon, child welfare officials, including police officers, were at the door of the family’s home. James has been gone ever since. “We weren’t shown any official notice; we don’t know where he is. No one is talking to us,” says the baby’s grandmother. The reasoning is already known (since it’s also an issue in court): The negative drug hair test can’t be accurate because the mother dyes her hair. And: The cocaine must have been administered directly to the baby!