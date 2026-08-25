Suffered a shock
Hornet sting proves fatal for 32-year-old
He didn’t have his life-saving epinephrine auto-injector within reach. That proved fatal for a 32-year-old man from the Innviertel region after he was stung by a hornet. The emergency doctor could only confirm his death. Nationwide, about 300,000 Austrians are allergic to bee venom, and there are currently shortages of emergency medications.
With the so-called EpiPen, people with allergies can easily administer a life-saving dose of epinephrine if an anaphylactic shock occurs after a sting. Since this year has been a particularly bad year for wasps due to the heat, demand for the emergency medication has been exceptionally high, and there is currently a supply shortage.
Permanently canceled
Florian S., a 32-year-old from Hohenzell near Ried (Upper Austria), was also aware of his severe allergy, which affects about four percent of the population. But just as he was stung in Mettmach, he did not have this medication on hand, according to media reports. There is great mourning in Hohenzell, where the 32-year-old was active in the fire department and the town band; out of respect for his family, the Reblausfest was canceled.
1,000 hospitalizations per year due to stings
Nationwide, according to the Austrian Road Safety Board, seven people die each year from insect stings. In 2024 alone, 13 deaths were attributed to allergic reactions to bee or wasp stings. And every year, about 1,000 people with allergies must be treated in hospitals following stings, including those from spiders.
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