Hornet sting proves fatal for 32-year-old

Permanently canceled

Florian S., a 32-year-old from Hohenzell near Ried (Upper Austria), was also aware of his severe allergy, which affects about four percent of the population. But just as he was stung in Mettmach, he did not have this medication on hand, according to media reports. There is great mourning in Hohenzell, where the 32-year-old was active in the fire department and the town band; out of respect for his family, the Reblausfest was canceled.