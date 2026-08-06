Battle Against the Flames
Pine Forest Inferno Leaves Six Rescuers Injured
The massive fire in a pine forest in Lower Austria is now under control—but the firefighting efforts took a heavy toll on the responders. Six people have been injured so far. 250 firefighters remain on standby to locate and extinguish hot spots in the dry forest.
Three firefighters sustained burns, and three others suffered smoke inhalation.
Flames Spread Rapidly Due to Wind
The fire broke out in the afternoon in the pine forest in St. Egyden am Steinfeld. The flames spread “very quickly,” partly due to the wind, explained Klaus Stebal from the regional fire department headquarters. About 100 hectares were affected. The column of smoke was visible for kilometers.
More than 550 firefighters were deployed, supported by drones and five helicopters. By evening, the fire had been brought under control. During mop-up operations, pockets of embers were located and extinguished.
Current Status on Thursday – Fire Is Under Control
As of today, Thursday, the fire is largely under control. 250 firefighters are still on the scene. Ground crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading overnight. Embers were located and extinguished, and drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras are continuously searching for them.
The wildfire is currently under control. However, that does not mean our work is done
Mario Lukas, Bezirksfeuerwehrkommandant Neunkirchen
Bild: Matthias Fischer
“We will continue to be on the scene at full strength in the coming hours and days to locate all hot spots and prevent the fire from reigniting. Only when the very last hot spots have been eliminated can we give the all-clear,” explains Mario Lukas, district fire chief of Neunkirchen.
Fortunately, we know that the pine forest is particularly prone to fire due to its nature and the dry conditions. “That’s why we’ve been specifically preparing for wildfires for years. This training, our specialized equipment, and the experience of our emergency personnel have once again proven their worth during this major fire.”
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