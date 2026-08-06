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ÖFB Player as a Replacement

Expected in Saalfelden! Ilzer Star Set to Join RB

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06.08.2026 08:21
Christian Ilzer (left) will no longer be able to count on Fisnik Asllani’s services.
Christian Ilzer (left) will no longer be able to count on Fisnik Asllani’s services.(Bild: Krone-Collage/AFP/THOMAS KIENZLE, GEPA)
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Von krone Sport

There has been much speculation about Fisnik Asllani’s future, but now the situation appears to be clear. The attacking player will leave TSG Hoffenheim and coach Christian Ilzer to join RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old is expected to arrive at Leipzig’s training camp in Saalfelden as early as Thursday. An ÖFB national team player is ready to step in as his replacement. 

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For Christian Ilzer, it was almost a foregone conclusion after last season that he would have to plan for the future without Asllani. The young attacking player’s performances were simply too strong. Consequently, rumors of a transfer had been circulating for weeks. Now, RB Leipzig has apparently sealed the deal and is ready to put about 30 million euros on the table, as reported by “Bild.”

In addition, the player has already given the “Bulls” his commitment. He is expected to arrive at the training camp in Saalfelden as early as Thursday. This marks the end of a tug-of-war. Both Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona had shown interest in Asllani—but in the end, Leipzig has won the race. 

Austrian National Team Player as Replacement
A key factor in this decision is the transfer revenue from the upcoming sale of Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old is expected to join Real Madrid shortly for a record RB transfer fee of around 125 million euros.

Patrick Wimmer is moving from Wolfsburg to Hoffenheim.
Patrick Wimmer is moving from Wolfsburg to Hoffenheim.(Bild: GEPA)

For Hoffenheim, the departure of the attacking player is a bitter loss, but one that had already been anticipated. That’s also why Managing Director Andreas Schicker and his team acted early, signing players such as Austrian national team member Patrick Wimmer and young talent Nathan de Cat. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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