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Earns more than VdB

“What about you?” ÖVP fumes over Loacker’s appointment

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06.05.2026 11:00
Loacker gets the top EU job.
Loacker gets the top EU job.(Bild: APA/DIETMAR STIPLOVSEK)
Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Von Nikolaus Frings

Just two days after August Wöginger’s guilty verdict (judgment not yet final), the ÖVP approved Gerald Loacker’s appointment to Brussels in the Council of Ministers—albeit grudgingly. Secretary-General Nico Marchetti came out of the woodwork and addressed his party’s coalition partner: “What about you?”

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The decision has been made—and with it, a great deal of schadenfreude. On Wednesday, the Council of Ministers officially waved through the nomination of longtime NEOS MP Gerald Loacker as Austria’s member of the European Court of Auditors. It was also rubber-stamped by the ÖVP—which is seething internally following the guilty verdict against “their” parliamentary group leader August Wöginger, but remained silent on the matter until Wednesday. As reported, they even considered blocking the appointment, which required a unanimous decision by the Council of Ministers. But coalition politics has prevailed.

Loacker gets the top EU job.
Loacker gets the top EU job.(Bild: APA/DIETMAR STIPLOVSEK)

Former lawmaker earns more than Van der Bellen
One point that particularly rubs the chancellor’s party the wrong way: more than 27,000 euros gross per month—meaning Loacker will earn more in Luxembourg than the Federal President and the Federal Chancellor. On top of that, a hefty EU tax privilege beckons. Another point of criticism: since 2020, the renowned administrative lawyer Helga Berger has represented Austria at the EU Court of Auditors.

With leadership experience at the Austrian Court of Auditors and in the Budget Section of the Ministry of Finance, Berger brought exactly what the job requires. However, as is well known, this was only enough for third place in the hearing organized specifically by the NEOS. Loacker, who has never worked in public administration, finished ahead of her. For some ÖVP representatives, the outcome was likely clear even before the first question was asked.

“Party favorite is being installed”
ÖVP Secretary-General Nico Marchetti is now coming out of the woodwork and speaking plainly: “A qualified, experienced woman loses in the hearing. A party favorite is being installed.” He continues: “What sounds like the accusations in the Wöginger case is, cynically enough, exactly the script for the pink political horse-trading surrounding the Loacker case.” Marchetti wraps up with a quote from NEOS founder Matthias Strolz: “‘What about them?’”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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