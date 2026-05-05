Hungary: Scandal over asbestos-contaminated gravel from Austria

Criticism of measurement methods

According to István Orbán, Director General of the Government Office of the Hungarian Vas County, the contaminated material originated from the Pilgersdorf quarry, although the quarries in Glashütten near Schlaining, Bernstein, and Badersdorf were also linked to the incident. These companies were shut down by authorities in January due to asbestos contamination. They all rejected allegations of contamination, arguing that the measurement methods used by the Austrian state authorities and Greenpeace were inadequate.