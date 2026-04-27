Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In Stockholm

Styrian Student Sentenced After Luxury Vacation

Nachrichten
27.04.2026 20:00
The student spent two months in custody in Sweden.
The student spent two months in custody in Sweden.(Bild: AFP/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND)
Porträt von Eva Stockner
Von Eva Stockner

A student from Styria was arrested in Stockholm in February in the middle of a luxury romantic getaway with his (now ex-)girlfriend due to unpaid hotel bills. He spent two months in custody, and now the verdict has been handed down.

0 Kommentare

It was a mysterious story: A young man from Styria went on vacation to Stockholm with his girlfriend in February. The couple had already visited the romantic hotel the previous year, complete with champagne and couples’ massages. However, in 2025, there were issues with the student’s bank account being debited. He is said to have ignored the payment reminders. According to the court, he was then denied a new reservation. But when he sent a screenshot of the bank transfer, everything seemed to be in order. The reservation was approved.

Charges of Fraud
Once again, the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in a class of its own. But then, after seven days on the day of checkout, the student was completely taken by surprise when the handcuffs clicked. The old and new bills reportedly remained unpaid despite multiple reminders from the Stockholm hotel. Fraud, says the prosecution.

Sentence served in custody
The student spent two months in custody. Now the Stockholm court has handed down its verdict: probation without a specific sentence (apparently possible under Swedish law) plus a fine of just under 370 euros, which he has already served through his time in custody.

His Graz-based attorney, Julia Halm, stated: “The nearly two months spent in pretrial detention are clearly out of proportion to the sentence ultimately imposed!” In the meantime, however, he should at least be safely back home. And hopefully, he will think more carefully about his vacation destinations and payment methods in the future.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
27.04.2026 20:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Impressum & Pflichtinformationen krone.at
Offenlegung Kronen Zeitung (Printausgabe)
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf