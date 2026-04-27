Styrian Student Sentenced After Luxury Vacation

It was a mysterious story: A young man from Styria went on vacation to Stockholm with his girlfriend in February. The couple had already visited the romantic hotel the previous year, complete with champagne and couples’ massages. However, in 2025, there were issues with the student’s bank account being debited. He is said to have ignored the payment reminders. According to the court, he was then denied a new reservation. But when he sent a screenshot of the bank transfer, everything seemed to be in order. The reservation was approved.

Charges of Fraud

Once again, the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in a class of its own. But then, after seven days on the day of checkout, the student was completely taken by surprise when the handcuffs clicked. The old and new bills reportedly remained unpaid despite multiple reminders from the Stockholm hotel. Fraud, says the prosecution.