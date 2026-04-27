In Stockholm
Styrian Student Sentenced After Luxury Vacation
A student from Styria was arrested in Stockholm in February in the middle of a luxury romantic getaway with his (now ex-)girlfriend due to unpaid hotel bills. He spent two months in custody, and now the verdict has been handed down.
It was a mysterious story: A young man from Styria went on vacation to Stockholm with his girlfriend in February. The couple had already visited the romantic hotel the previous year, complete with champagne and couples’ massages. However, in 2025, there were issues with the student’s bank account being debited. He is said to have ignored the payment reminders. According to the court, he was then denied a new reservation. But when he sent a screenshot of the bank transfer, everything seemed to be in order. The reservation was approved.
Charges of Fraud
Once again, the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in a class of its own. But then, after seven days on the day of checkout, the student was completely taken by surprise when the handcuffs clicked. The old and new bills reportedly remained unpaid despite multiple reminders from the Stockholm hotel. Fraud, says the prosecution.
Sentence served in custody
The student spent two months in custody. Now the Stockholm court has handed down its verdict: probation without a specific sentence (apparently possible under Swedish law) plus a fine of just under 370 euros, which he has already served through his time in custody.
His Graz-based attorney, Julia Halm, stated: “The nearly two months spent in pretrial detention are clearly out of proportion to the sentence ultimately imposed!” In the meantime, however, he should at least be safely back home. And hopefully, he will think more carefully about his vacation destinations and payment methods in the future.
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