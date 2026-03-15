Bundesliga LIVE
LIVE: Austria Vienna vs. SK Sturm Graz
Round 23 of the Austrian Bundesliga: FK Austria Vienna hosts SK Sturm Graz. We’re reporting live (see below). The score is currently 1-4!
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Despite the upheaval, SK Sturm Graz—the top team from the regular season—is visiting Vienna’s Austria. The Violets have become a particular thorn in Graz’s side, especially during the Jürgen Säumel era. Violets have been unbeaten against Black-and-Whites for seven games (5 wins, 2 draws), with Austria winning all four of the most recent matchups. “Those games are in the past; we’re focused on the here and now. Of course, we’ve had the upper hand in recent matches—deservedly so, in my opinion—but only because we’ve always been playing at our absolute limit,” said Austria captain Manfred Fischer. Coach Stephan Helm commented on the situation: “We’re in this group that’s competing for everything. According to the bookmakers, one or two teams are slight favorites, but we believe in ourselves and want to give it our all over these ten rounds.”
“Austria has an experienced core with a lot of quality!”
At home, the Violets have been undefeated since their 0-3 loss to Salzburg in October. While Austria aims to celebrate its 115th anniversary today, Sturm, under coach Fabio Ingolitsch and with a new starting lineup, is trying to end that streak. “Austria has an experienced core with a lot of quality, stands compact, and always poses a threat offensively. For our part, we want to implement our playing principles from the very first minute, be aggressive, and bring home a positive result from Vienna to Graz,” explained Ingolitsch. Away from home, Sturm has yet to secure a win under him against current qualifying group participants. The match at the Verteilerkreis can be described as a bellwether for the champions of the past two seasons.
“Every game now feels like a final!”
In Graz last Monday, during a members’ evening, the turbulent recent past was reviewed, mistakes in communicating the transition were acknowledged, and concerns were expressed that a decision regarding the stadium renovation might not be made before the elections in Graz at the end of June. The immediate sporting future was also discussed. “Every game now feels like a final,” said sporting director Michael Parensen. The goal is to achieve maximum success. The Graz team’s stated objective is to secure a spot in international competition.
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