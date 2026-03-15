LIVE: Austria Vienna vs. SK Sturm Graz

Despite the upheaval, SK Sturm Graz—the top team from the regular season—is visiting Vienna’s Austria. The Violets have become a particular thorn in Graz’s side, especially during the Jürgen Säumel era. Violets have been unbeaten against Black-and-Whites for seven games (5 wins, 2 draws), with Austria winning all four of the most recent matchups. “Those games are in the past; we’re focused on the here and now. Of course, we’ve had the upper hand in recent matches—deservedly so, in my opinion—but only because we’ve always been playing at our absolute limit,” said Austria captain Manfred Fischer. Coach Stephan Helm commented on the situation: “We’re in this group that’s competing for everything. According to the bookmakers, one or two teams are slight favorites, but we believe in ourselves and want to give it our all over these ten rounds.”