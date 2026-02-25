USA "bigger, better"
Trump’s praise for himself, criticism of the Supreme Court
In the longest State of the Union address ever given by a US president, Donald Trump spent a lot of time praising himself and his administration. "We are bigger, better, richer, and stronger than ever before," Trump said. However, he criticized Democrats and the Supreme Court, which recently dealt the 79-year-old a severe blow in terms of customs policy.
"This is America's golden age," Trump began his speech. The economy is on track to break records, the borders are secure, and the enemies of the US live in great fear. Thanks to his policies, his country has the most secure borders in American history. His immigration policy is aimed at people who want to enter the US illegally. At the same time, the US would always maintain opportunities for legal immigration, said the Republican, who was repeatedly given standing ovations by his party colleagues, while many Democrats sat in Congress with stony faces.
"Black people are not monkeys": Democrat had to leave
One of them was even escorted out by security. Congressman Al Green held up a poster with the words "Black people are not monkeys," reminding viewers of a tasteless AI video on his social media platform Truth Social, which was taken offline a few hours after it appeared but still caused quite a stir. It showed former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as dancing monkeys.
The controversial immigration agency ICE did not initially address Trump. The agency is responsible for enforcing immigration law in the US. Under Trump, it was significantly strengthened. Its sometimes martial-looking forces play a central role in raids against migrants and deportations.
Trump rebuked the Supreme Court for its ruling against his tariffs. In the presence of several Supreme Court justices and both chambers of the US Parliament, he spoke of an "unfortunate decision" at the Capitol in Washington. On Friday, the Supreme Court had prohibited him from imposing tariffs on imports from many countries under an emergency law. Trump had enacted this law without the approval of Congress. The aggressive tariff policy is a core element of his second term in office. After the ruling, he announced that he would now use other means to continue enforcing his tariffs. He has already announced new tariffs on a new legal basis.
Iran "wants to make a deal"
Foreign policy focused primarily on Iran, the Middle East, and Venezuela. Ukraine remained only a marginal issue. Trump wants to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb at all costs. "I will never allow the world's largest sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to possess a nuclear weapon. I cannot allow that. We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal." However, Trump said he had not yet received a commitment from the Iranian government to renounce nuclear weapons.
Venezuela is now a "friend and partner"
Almost two months after the arrest of authoritarian Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by the US military, the powerful man in the White House described the South American country as an ally. "We have just received more than 80 million barrels of oil from our new friend and partner, Venezuela," he said.
Until recently, relations between the US and Venezuela were extremely tense. In early January, the US military captured Maduro and his wife in the capital Caracas and took them out of the country. Both are now in New York, where they are to be tried for alleged involvement in the international drug trade.
No mention of Jeffrey Epstein
Trump once again presented himself as a great peacemaker and praised himself for bringing all Israeli hostages home from the clutches of the Palestinian terrorist organization. Incidentally, the Jeffrey Epstein case was not mentioned at all in Trump's speech.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.