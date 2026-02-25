Trump’s praise for himself, criticism of the Supreme Court

Trump rebuked the Supreme Court for its ruling against his tariffs. In the presence of several Supreme Court justices and both chambers of the US Parliament, he spoke of an "unfortunate decision" at the Capitol in Washington. On Friday, the Supreme Court had prohibited him from imposing tariffs on imports from many countries under an emergency law. Trump had enacted this law without the approval of Congress. The aggressive tariff policy is a core element of his second term in office. After the ruling, he announced that he would now use other means to continue enforcing his tariffs. He has already announced new tariffs on a new legal basis.