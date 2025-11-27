Portugal lift the trophy
LIVE: Line-up! This is how the U17s start the World Cup final
The big coup didn't happen - but our lads were still world champions! Austria's U17 national team lost the World Cup final against Portugal in Doha on Thursday evening. Anisio scored the golden goal for the now world champions. Nevertheless, team boss Hermann Stadler's Austrian team can look back on a fantastic tournament.
The Austrians had reached the final with seven wins in seven games, in which the Portuguese proved to be the better team and deservedly lifted the U17 World Cup trophy for the first time. The Austrians were unlucky in the final when a shot from Daniel Frauscher landed on the bar (85').
The current European U17 champions Portugal clearly dominated proceedings at the Khalifa International Stadium in the first half and repeatedly put the Austrian team under pressure with dangerous attacking moves. Goalkeeper Daniel Posch was lucky to have his subsequent goal disallowed for a foul (13').
Double chance to take the lead
Austria had little possession and hardly had any quick transition moments, which had been a strength until the final. However, Stadler's team were really dangerous once before the break. A shot from Hasan Deshishku was blocked by goalkeeper Romario Cunha, while the second attempt from Johannes Moser, the tournament's top scorer with eight goals, was blocked (14').
In the 32nd minute, the Portuguese took a deserved but controversial lead. Goalscorer Anisio pushed a pass from Duarte Cunha over the line from an offside position, and the goal stood even after a video review. It was the second goal conceded by the Austrians in this tournament and the first by Posch, who had previously been unbeaten in six games.
Frauscher's shot on target
In front of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the chairman of the ÖFB supervisory board Josef Pröll and the state secretary for sport Michaela Schmidt, the young Austrians started the second half with plenty of energy. However, the Portuguese, almost exclusively players from top clubs Benfica Lisbon and FC Porto, soon regained control of the game. A header from Mateus Mide (62') and a Neto shot (68') also brought danger.
Austria launched a final offensive that was unsuccessful. A header from Ifeanyi Ndukwe went over the goal (82') and a shot from Julian Halmich was blocked (88'). The best chance fell to substitute Frauscher, whose shot bounced off the inside of the bar and back into the box.
Nevertheless, the ÖFB talents, who return home on Saturday as runners-up in the World Cup, can chalk up the tournament as a great success.
Final Portugal - Austria 1:0 (1:0)
Doha, Khalifa International Stadium, refereed by Perez (PER).
Goal: 1:0 (34.) Anisio
Portugal: R. Cunha - Banjaqui, Chelmik, Furtado, J. Neto - Rafael (77. Soares), Bernardo - D. Cunha (66. Aragao), Mide (77. Verdi), Manuel (66. Pereira) - Anisio (89. R. Neto)
Austria: Posch - Feldinger (84. Savic), Pokorny, Ndukwe, Hofmann (84. Halmich) - Weinhandl, Markovic - Deshishku, Werner (64. Husic), Moser - Jozepovic (84. Frauscher)
Yellow cards: Bernardo, Soares and Husic respectively
Match for 3rd place: Italy - Brazil 0:0, 4:2 on penalties
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
