Austerity measures delay the start of the outdoor pool season

The start of talks with the state about slipping into the hardship compensation scheme was a cold shower for Ried town politicians. As reported, the town has to make significant cuts to voluntary services and reduce all outflows due to the budget deficit. The supervisory authority therefore put the rod in the window of the outdoor pool in Ried, which has been in deficit for many years. The people of Ried reacted: instead of the beginning of May, the start of the season has now been postponed to May 31.