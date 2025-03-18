Minus in the city budget
Austerity measures delay the start of the outdoor pool season
The anticipation of the coming swimming season is clouded in Ried. Due to the financial crisis and the austerity measures imposed by the state, the outdoor pool will not open until the end of May instead of the usual beginning. Ticket prices are likely to explode. A doubling of the price for the season ticket is on the cards.
The start of talks with the state about slipping into the hardship compensation scheme was a cold shower for Ried town politicians. As reported, the town has to make significant cuts to voluntary services and reduce all outflows due to the budget deficit. The supervisory authority therefore put the rod in the window of the outdoor pool in Ried, which has been in deficit for many years. The people of Ried reacted: instead of the beginning of May, the start of the season has now been postponed to May 31.
Tree surgeon instead of pool attendant
A positive aspect for Mayor Bernhard Zwielehner is that the building yard staff now have more time for tree maintenance. "We have 3,500 trees, 900 of which urgently need to be cared for," says the head of the town. The personnel costs of around 22,400 euros incurred in May will therefore also be allocated to tree care and not to the outdoor pool.
Annual pass costs 99 euros
However, the planned explosion in prices for season tickets is likely to be the biggest blow for the people of Ried. According to the city council's proposal, the municipal council is to approve the increase in the price of an annual pass for adults to 99 euros in April. Last year, the ticket cost 47.10 euros until May 15 and the end of the pre-sale campaign, and 64.80 euros thereafter. The SP around the deputy mayor sharply criticizes the measures.
The measures proposed by the VP and FP with regard to opening hours and increasing the price of annual tickets are an enormous burden for people and also economically wrong.
Peter Stummer, SP-Vizebürgermeister
The price for the family annual pass is to rise from 75.10 euros (if purchased by May 15) or 96.80 euros to 148.50 euros in future. The advance booking discount is to be abolished this year. The prices for children between the ages of six and 15 are likely to remain unchanged at 29.20 euros, as will the 34.50 euros for young people, senior citizens and the disabled.
