Start in the Audi R8
Le Mans beckons! Hofer’s ticket is in the vault
Without the backing of major sponsors, his career in the ADAC Masters was already on the brink four years ago. Despite his successes. Then he even became an Audi works driver. Now that the four rings have only been paying into Formula 1 since the beginning of 2024, this chapter has come to an end - so Max Hofer is writing a new one: the Perchtoldsdorf native is aiming for Le Mans. The ticket is in the safe.
This is the name of the Italian team that Max has signed up for his mission: the Lower Austrian is one of two professional drivers who are competing in the GT World Challenge together with a gentleman driver in the Audi R8 from Tresor Attempto Racing.
The opponents? Prominent. Motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi may not be taking part this year, but GT world champion Klaus Bachler, DTM stars Lucas Auer and Thomas Preining and five-time Le Mans winner Richard Lietz are likely to be there from Austria alone.
The five-part championship kicks off in Le Castellet (Fra) in just three weeks' time. The memories of last year on this circuit are not so tingling: "Our customer was wiped out one lap before returning to the pits, the same thing happened in Jeddah, I was already waiting to get in. We were always doing well, it was unfortunate," says Hofer.
Away from the chaos
Instead, he won the race in Spa and finished third in Monza. "That was already a success, we have to build on that! This year we want to adopt a better strategy so that we're not always standing around with all the chaos. That starts in qualifying," demands the 25-year-old, "it's about a Le Mans ticket for 2026. That's the goal for our customer - and of course for us professionals too!"
