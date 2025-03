Cuddling with cows, yoga with goats: unnecessary hype?

In a group 30 euros, sometimes over 100 euros privately - but for an hour of cuddling with a cow! Gentle eyes, big ears and supposedly a great remedy for stress - that's what's popular on social media. Such advertising usually comes from Germany. If you look in Tyrol, you won't find it. "I haven't heard of it," says Christian Moser from Rinderzucht Tirol. And: "I don't know whether a cow likes to cuddle for an hour," he doubts.