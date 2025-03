One is 44, talks fast and a lot, lived in Vienna for a long time, has vision and managerial qualities. The other is 69, a down-to-earth craftsman, sociable and shrewd. One is Christoph Grassmugg, who has been the ÖVP mayor of Wildon for two years. The other is Helmut Walch, challenger from the SPÖ and head of the town from 2015 to 2020.