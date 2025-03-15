Excitement in the cities, clear cases in the valleys

The people of Vorarlberg are known to have their quirks. This is particularly true of the municipal election law, which is probably unique in the world. What it is also: a little complicated. There are three different modes of voting on Sunday: In 13 small municipalities, the so-called majority voting system is used. This means that no nominations have been submitted in these places and there are blank ballot papers in the polling booths. Voters can enter the names of their preferred candidates on these ballot papers. In 22 municipalities, one or more lists are running, but no mayoral candidate due to a lack of registration. The following applies to these 35 municipalities in total: the head of the municipality must be elected by the new municipal council. To put it bluntly: Someone has to swallow the toad.