Wouldn’t it be time for a password for everything?

Do you find the complex passwords that internet companies now demand of us as annoying as I do? I know these people care about my security (but even more about their security image), but sometimes I'd just like to have my first name or date of birth or zip code back as the universal password for all my internet accounts. But they won't let me. Or not anymore. Instead, they want uppercase and lowercase letters, demand additional special characters and numbers, and all with a minimum length of nine characters, so that a normal person can no longer remember a password.