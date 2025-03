Shattered Bayern dream and the big moment

Growing up in the banlieues of Paris, he moved to the famous Chelsea academy in 2015 as a nine-year-old. In 2021, the first damper was put on his promising career: a number of top European clubs were vying for the top talent, but FC Bayern seemed to be in the running. Soglo trained at the Munich campus for two weeks and the deal seemed to be done, but the club then surprisingly decided against the then 16-year-old.