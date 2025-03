Crystal showdown! Last year should serve as a role model

Free skiing, UNO games, giant slalom training - this is how Cornelia Hütter has spent the past 48 hours. Because Mother Holle didn't mean well with the girls in the Aostertal, yesterday's second downhill training session in La Thuile also had to be canceled. This caused a major shake-up in the program: The planned downhill has been canceled, with two super-Gs scheduled to start from the reserve start today and tomorrow.