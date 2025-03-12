Can the EU still catch up with AI?

Draghi report and "Stargate" project

The planned expansion of the AI infrastructure is a reaction to the report by the former head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, on the competitiveness of the European Union. In it, he called for additional annual investments of up to 800 million euros. However, the plans are also a response to the "Stargate" project, under which the USA wants to pump 500 billion dollars into the construction of new AI data centers.