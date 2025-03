The reasons for the most attacking starting eleven of the season

Bulls coach Thomas Letsch surprised everyone with his starting eleven for the game in Altach. Adam Daghim, Karim Onisiwo, Yorbe Vertessen, Oscar Gloukh and Dorgeles Nene were on the pitch together - Salzburg have never played more offensively in the season so far. The reasons for this bold approach? "Our attacking players are in really good form at the moment. Nene has been training so well for two weeks that we said he had to play. Daghim didn't play from the start against Sturm, but then immediately showed how important he is for us. That's why we thought about playing with a six, three tens and two strikers in Altach," Letsch explained his idea.