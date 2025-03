Immigrants: a blessing or a curse for the labor market?

Anyone who comes to the country as an asylum seeker is very likely to stay in Vienna. The city offers housing, social benefits and support programs - but is integration actually successful?

A key indicator of successful integration is the employment rate. While 74.1 percent of the population in Austria work, this rate is only 68.5 percent for people with a migrant background. By comparison, the figure is 76.6% for people without a foreign background and over 80% for immigrants from EU countries before 2004. People from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq bring up the rear. At 48 percent, only every second person here is in employment.