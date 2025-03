Stella Hemetsberger turns pro in Thailand

No, the 26-year-old from Salzburg never gets bored. After completing her sports degree, the police sportswoman ("I'm the only one in Austria, everyone else is an amateur") completed her professional internship in the city of Salzburg. She has been on a training camp in Thailand since mid-January, which will last until mid-April. And after her debut there last October - when she defeated Chellina Chirino from Curacao by unanimous decision of the referee - she recently received an offer for her second professional fight, as she proudly posted (see picture).