“There is no company of this size”

"Krone": You negotiated for a long time, but instead of a shaky government, you have a new global group based in Vienna.

Alfred Stern: This is a ray of hope for Austria in the third year of recession - and of course for OMV. With Bouroge Group International, we are founding a world-class company here. It will be the fourth largest polyolefin company in the world and will be based in Vienna. It will initially be listed on the stock exchange in Abu Dhabi. We will then carry out a secondary listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange and bring a giant stock here.