“Holsti” sees KAC almost on a par with Salzburg

Ice hockey legend Greg Holst recently celebrated his 71st birthday! The Austro-Canadian is still as fit as a fiddle. "I go to the gym four times a week and help out with the VSV youth team." Greg currently has a bit of jet lag - he has just returned from a vacation overseas. "First I was in Canada with my parents. My dad is 96, my mom is 94 - a visit is a must. Then I visited my sister in Mexico."