Dance premiere: In a world before the stroke

"My dance never stands still, even life never stops," says Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui to the "Krone". The Belgian, who works with the best dance companies in the world, staged his first production at the Linz Musiktheater. The premiere of the double dance evening "Fall/Orbo Novo" showed the Tanz Linz company from completely unexpected sides, while the pieces themselves are explosive and highly topical.